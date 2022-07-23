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Chapter 2, Problem 1

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. One degree, written 1°, represents ____________ of a complete rotation.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand that a complete rotation corresponds to 360 degrees, which means 360° represents one full turn around a circle. Recognize that the problem asks for the fraction of a complete rotation that one degree (1°) represents. View full solution Express the fraction as the ratio of one degree to the total degrees in a full rotation: \(\frac{1}{360}\). Interpret this fraction as one degree being one three-hundred-sixtieth of a full rotation. Therefore, complete the sentence by stating that 1° represents \(\frac{1}{360}\) of a complete rotation.

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