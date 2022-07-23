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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1
Chapter 2, Problem 1

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. One degree, written 1°, represents ____________ of a complete rotation.

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1
Understand that a complete rotation corresponds to 360 degrees, which means 360° represents one full turn around a circle.
Recognize that the problem asks for the fraction of a complete rotation that one degree (1°) represents.
Express the fraction as the ratio of one degree to the total degrees in a full rotation: \(\frac{1}{360}\).
Interpret this fraction as one degree being one three-hundred-sixtieth of a full rotation.
Therefore, complete the sentence by stating that 1° represents \(\frac{1}{360}\) of a complete rotation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree as a Unit of Angle Measurement

A degree (°) is a unit used to measure angles, representing a fraction of a full rotation. One complete rotation around a point is divided into 360 equal parts, each called one degree.
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Full Rotation in Degrees

A full rotation corresponds to 360 degrees, meaning that an angle of 360° represents one complete turn around a circle or point.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Fractional Representation of Angles

Angles can be expressed as fractions of a full rotation; for example, 1° is 1/360 of a complete rotation, showing how degrees quantify parts of a circle.
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