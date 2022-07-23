Solve each problem. See Example 6. Surveying One student in a surveying class measures an angle as 74.25°, while another student measures the same angle as 74° 20' . Find the difference between these measurements, both to the nearest minute and to the nearest hundredth of a degree.
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Rotating Airplane Propeller An airplane propeller rotates 1000 times per min. Find the number of degrees that a point on the edge of the propeller will rotate in 2 sec.
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Key Concepts
Angular Velocity
Unit Conversion Between Time and Angle
Proportional Reasoning in Rotation
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Revolutions of a Turntable A turntable in a shop makes 45 revolutions per min. How many revolutions does it make per second?
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Rotating Pulley A pulley rotates through 75° in 1 min. How many rotations does the pulley make in 1 hr?
Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. ―90 °
Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. 90 °