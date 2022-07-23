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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 126
Chapter 2, Problem 126

Solve each problem. See Example 6. Rotating Airplane Propeller An airplane propeller rotates 1000 times per min. Find the number of degrees that a point on the edge of the propeller will rotate in 2 sec.

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Identify the given information: the propeller rotates 1000 times per minute, and we want to find the degrees rotated in 2 seconds.
Convert the rotation rate from revolutions per minute to revolutions per second by dividing 1000 by 60, since there are 60 seconds in a minute. This gives revolutions per second.
Calculate the total number of revolutions in 2 seconds by multiplying the revolutions per second by 2.
Recall that one full revolution corresponds to 360 degrees. Use this to convert the total revolutions into degrees by multiplying the number of revolutions by 360.
Write the final expression for the degrees rotated in 2 seconds as: \(\text{Degrees} = \left(\frac{1000}{60} \times 2\right) \times 360\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity measures how fast an object rotates, typically expressed in revolutions per minute (rpm) or radians per second. It indicates the angle covered per unit time, which is essential for converting rotational speed into degrees or radians over a given time interval.
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Unit Conversion Between Time and Angle

To solve rotation problems, it's crucial to convert time units (minutes to seconds) and angular units (revolutions to degrees). Since one revolution equals 360 degrees, multiplying the number of revolutions by 360 gives the total degrees rotated.
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Proportional Reasoning in Rotation

Proportional reasoning helps relate the rotation in a given time to the total rotation rate. By setting up ratios between time intervals and revolutions, one can find the degrees rotated in any specified duration, such as 2 seconds in this problem.
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Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 6. Surveying One student in a surveying class measures an angle as 74.25°, while another student measures the same angle as 74° 20' . Find the difference between these measurements, both to the nearest minute and to the nearest hundredth of a degree.

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 6. Revolutions of a Turntable A turntable in a shop makes 45 revolutions per min. How many revolutions does it make per second?

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 6. Rotating Pulley A pulley rotates through 75° in 1 min. How many rotations does the pulley make in 1 hr?

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. ―90 °

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. 90 °

636
views