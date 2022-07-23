Textbook Question
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 495°
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Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 495°
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 300°
Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. sin 45°
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 405°
Evaluate each expression. Give exact values. sec² 300° - 2 cos² 150°
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. sec θ = -2√3 3