Definition of the Six Trigonometric Functions

The six trigonometric functions are sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent. Sine and cosine are based on the y and x coordinates of the unit circle point, while tangent is sine divided by cosine. The reciprocal functions (cosecant, secant, cotangent) are the inverses of sine, cosine, and tangent respectively, and knowing these definitions helps compute all values.