Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 300°
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Chapter 3, Problem 19
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. sec θ = -2√3 3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the secant function is the reciprocal of the cosine function, so we can write the equation as \(\sec \theta = -\frac{2\sqrt{3}}{3}\), which implies \(\cos \theta = -\frac{3}{2\sqrt{3}}\) after taking the reciprocal.
Simplify the expression for \(\cos \theta\) by rationalizing the denominator if necessary, to get it into a more recognizable form.
Determine the reference angle by finding the angle whose cosine is the positive value of the simplified expression, using the inverse cosine function: \(\theta_{ref} = \cos^{-1}(\text{positive value})\).
Since \(\cos \theta\) is negative, identify the quadrants where cosine is negative. Cosine is negative in Quadrants II and III, so the solutions for \(\theta\) will be in these quadrants.
Find the actual angles in the interval \([0^\circ, 360^\circ)\) by using the reference angle and the knowledge of cosine signs in each quadrant: \(\theta = 180^\circ - \theta_{ref}\) (Quadrant II) and \(\theta = 180^\circ + \theta_{ref}\) (Quadrant III).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:5m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of Secant Function
The secant function, sec θ, is the reciprocal of the cosine function, defined as sec θ = 1/cos θ. Understanding this relationship allows us to convert secant values into cosine values, which are often easier to work with when solving trigonometric equations.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Solving Trigonometric Equations in a Given Interval
When solving for θ in a specific interval, such as [0°, 360°), it is important to find all angles that satisfy the equation within that range. This involves considering the signs and values of the trigonometric functions in different quadrants.
Recommended video:
4:34
How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations
Sign of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants
The sign of cosine (and thus secant) varies by quadrant: cosine is positive in the first and fourth quadrants and negative in the second and third. Since sec θ = 1/cos θ, secant shares the same sign pattern, which helps identify the correct quadrants for solutions.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question
650
views
Textbook Question
Solve each right triangle. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes.
512
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. Give exact values. tan² 120° - 2 cot 240°
570
views
Textbook Question
Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. sin 45°
680
views
Textbook Question
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 405°
721
views
Textbook Question
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. a = √2, c = 2
860
views