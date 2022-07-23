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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 78
Chapter 3, Problem 78

Find a formula for the area of each figure in terms of s.

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Identify the type of figure you are working with (e.g., square, triangle, circle) since the formula for area depends on the shape.
Recall the general formula for the area of the figure in terms of its side length \(s\). For example, for a square, the area is given by \(A = s^2\).
If the figure is a triangle, determine if it is equilateral or right-angled, and use the appropriate formula. For an equilateral triangle, the area is \(A = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{4} s^2\).
For a circle, if \(s\) represents the radius, the area formula is \(A = \pi s^2\). If \(s\) is the diameter, express the radius as \(\frac{s}{2}\) before applying the formula.
Write the final formula expressing the area \(A\) solely in terms of \(s\), ensuring all constants and coefficients are included correctly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Area Formulas for Geometric Figures

Understanding the standard formulas for the area of common geometric shapes (such as triangles, squares, rectangles, and circles) is essential. These formulas express area in terms of side lengths or other dimensions, allowing you to relate the variable 's' to the figure's area.
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Expressing Dimensions in Terms of a Variable

To write the area in terms of 's', you must be able to express all relevant dimensions (like height, base, radius) as functions of 's'. This often involves using relationships within the figure or applying algebraic manipulation to rewrite measurements accordingly.
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Trigonometric Relationships in Geometry

When figures involve angles or non-right triangles, trigonometric functions (sine, cosine) help relate side lengths and heights. Using these relationships allows you to find missing dimensions needed to express the area formula solely in terms of 's'.
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