Textbook Question
Find a formula for the area of each figure in terms of s.
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Find a formula for the area of each figure in terms of s.
Suppose θ is in the interval (90°, 180°). Find the sign of each of the following. sec(θ + 180°)
Find the exact value of the variables in each figure.
Find the exact value of the variables in each figure.
Find a formula for the area of each figure in terms of s.
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. 1 cos θ = - — 2