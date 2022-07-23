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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.R.36
Chapter 3, Problem 2.R.36

Find a value of θ, in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. csc θ = 9.5670466

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1
Recall the definition of the cosecant function: \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\). This means that \(\sin \theta = \frac{1}{\csc \theta}\).
Substitute the given value of \(\csc \theta\) into the equation: \(\sin \theta = \frac{1}{9.5670466}\).
Calculate the value of \(\sin \theta\) using the reciprocal of \(9.5670466\) (do not compute the final decimal here, just set up the expression).
Use the inverse sine function to find \(\theta\): \(\theta = \sin^{-1} \left( \frac{1}{9.5670466} \right)\).
Since \(\theta\) must be in the interval \([0^\circ, 90^\circ)\), the principal value from the inverse sine function will be the solution. Express \(\theta\) in decimal degrees to six decimal places.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions

The cosecant function (csc θ) is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc θ = 1/sin θ. Understanding this relationship allows you to convert between csc θ and sin θ, which is essential for solving equations involving csc θ.
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Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arcsin, are used to find the angle θ when the value of a trigonometric function is known. After finding sin θ from csc θ, you use arcsin to determine θ within the specified interval.
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Domain and Range Restrictions

When solving trigonometric equations, it is important to consider the domain and range of the angle θ. Here, θ is restricted to [0°, 90°), meaning the solution must be an acute angle, which affects the choice of the correct inverse function value.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

tan 45°

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

tan 16°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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