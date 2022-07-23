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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 3
Chapter 3, Problem 3

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

tan 45°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the trigonometric function given explicitly: tan 45°. Recall that tan 45° equals 1, so match tan 45° with value B (1).
Recall the common exact values of sine, cosine, and tangent for special angles such as 30°, 45°, and 60°. For example, sin 30° = 1/2, cos 60° = 1/2, sin 45° = cos 45° = √2/2, tan 60° = √3, and so on.
Match each trigonometric function from Column I with its corresponding exact value from Column II by comparing the known values. For instance, if you see sin 30°, match it with C (1/2); if you see cos 45°, match it with H (√2/2).
Use the Pythagorean identities and reciprocal relationships if needed to confirm matches. For example, since tan θ = sin θ / cos θ, if you know sin and cos values, you can find tan values to help with matching.
Double-check that each value from Column II is used appropriately according to the function's known exact values, and ensure no mismatches or contradictions occur.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Basic Trigonometric Ratios

Trigonometric functions such as sine, cosine, and tangent relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. For example, tan 45° equals 1 because the opposite and adjacent sides are equal. Understanding these fundamental ratios is essential for matching functions to their values.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Special Angles and Their Values

Certain angles like 30°, 45°, and 60° have well-known exact trigonometric values involving square roots and fractions. Memorizing these special angle values, such as sin 30° = ½ or cos 60° = ½, helps quickly identify correct matches without calculation.
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45-45-90 Triangles

Simplification of Radical Expressions

Trigonometric values often involve radicals like √2 or √3, sometimes divided by integers. Being able to simplify and recognize equivalent radical expressions, such as √3/2 or 2√3/3, is crucial for correctly matching the function values given in different forms.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each equation in Column I with the appropriate right triangle in Column II. In each case, the goal is to find the value of x.

x = 5 tan 38°

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

tan 16°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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Textbook Question

Find a value of θ, in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. sec θ = 1.2637891

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Textbook Question

Find a value of θ, in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. csc θ = 9.5670466

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

cot 27°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. sec 58.9041°

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