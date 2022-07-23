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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 3
Chapter 3, Problem 3

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
tan 16°
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify which items in Column I are angles and which are trigonometric function values. Angles will be in degrees (°), while function values will be numerical approximations without the degree symbol.
Recall the basic trigonometric functions and their approximate values for common angles. For example, calculate \(\tan 16^\circ\) by using the formula \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\) or a calculator to find its decimal approximation.
Match each angle in Column I with the closest numerical value in Column II that represents either the angle itself or the value of a trigonometric function at that angle. For example, if an angle is given, look for its approximate degree value; if a function value is given, find the corresponding decimal approximation.
Use inverse trigonometric functions if necessary to find the angle corresponding to a given trigonometric value. For example, if you have a value like 1.909152433, you can find the angle \(\theta\) such that \(\tan \theta = 1.909152433\) by calculating \(\theta = \tan^{-1}(1.909152433)\).
Systematically pair each item from Column I with the best matching approximation from Column II by comparing the calculated or known values, ensuring that each match is consistent with trigonometric principles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions and Their Values

Trigonometric functions like sine, cosine, and tangent relate angles of a right triangle to ratios of its sides. Understanding how to compute or approximate these values for given angles is essential for matching function values to their numerical approximations.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions allow us to find an angle when given a trigonometric ratio. Recognizing when to use inverse functions helps in matching angles to their corresponding function values or approximations.
Recommended video:
4:28
Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Angle Measurement and Approximation

Angles can be measured in degrees or radians and often require approximation to several decimal places. Being comfortable with approximating and comparing these values is crucial for correctly matching angles and function values in problems.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each equation in Column I with the appropriate right triangle in Column II. In each case, the goal is to find the value of x.

x = 5 tan 38°

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CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

tan 45°

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

sin⁻¹ 0.30

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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Find a value of θ, in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. csc θ = 9.5670466

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CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

cot 27°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. sec 58.9041°

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