Textbook Question
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. √3 cot θ = - —— 3
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Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. √3 cot θ = - —— 3
Concept Check Work each problem. Find the equation of the line that passes through the origin and makes a 30° angle with the x-axis.
Find the exact value of the variables in each figure.
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. 1 cos θ = - — 2
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. sec θ = -√2
Concept Check Work each problem. What angle does the line y = √3x make with the positive x-axis?