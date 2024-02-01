3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Introduction to the Unit Circle
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
Identify the quadrant that the given angle is located in.
47π radians
A
Quadrant I
B
Quadrant II
C
Quadrant III
D
Quadrant IV
3
ProblemProblem
Identify the quadrant that the given angle is located in.
7π radians
A
Quadrant I
B
Quadrant II
C
Quadrant III
D
Quadrant IV
4
ProblemProblem
Identify the quadrant that the given angle is located in.
32π radians
A
Quadrant I
B
Quadrant II
C
Quadrant III
D
Quadrant IV
5
ProblemProblem
Identify the quadrant that the given angle is located in.
56π radians
A
Quadrant I
B
Quadrant II
C
Quadrant III
D
Quadrant IV
6
ProblemProblem
Test whether the point is on the unit circle by plugging it into the equation, x2+y2=1.
(2−2,2−2)
A
On Unit Circle
B
NOT on Unit Circle
C
More information is required
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Defining the Unit Circle
Additional resources for Defining the Unit Circle
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (88)
- In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the value...
- Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.ω = 2π/3 radians per sec, t = 3 sec
- Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.s = π/2
- Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.ω = 0.91 radian per min, t = 8.1 min
- Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.s = 2π
- Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.θ = 3π/4 radians, t = 8 sec
- Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.s = ―π
- Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.θ = 3.871 radians, t = 21.47 sec
- Find each exact function value. See Example 2. ...
- Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.θ = 2π/9 radian , ω = 5π/27 radian per min
- Find each exact function value. See Example 2.tan 3π/4
- Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.r = 12 m , ω = 2π/3 radians per sec
- Find each exact function value. See Example 2.csc 11π/6
- Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.v = 9 m per sec , r = 5 m
- Find each exact function value. See Example 2. ...
- Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.v = 12 m per sec, ω = 3π/2 radians per sec
- Find each exact function value. See Example 2.cos 7π/4
- The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the form...
- Find each exact function value. See Example 2.sin (4π/3)
- The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the form...
- Find each exact function value. See Example 2.sec 23π/6
- The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the form...
- Find each exact function value. See Example 2.tan 5π/6
- Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. ...
- Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. ...
- Find each exact function value.tan π/3
- Find the angular speed ω for each of the following.a gear revolving 300 times per min
- Find the angular speed ω for each of the following.a wind turbine with blades turning at a rate of 15 revoluti...
- Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. ...
- Find each exact function value.sin ( ―5π/6)
- Find the linear speed v for each of the following.the tip of the minute hand of a clock, if the hand is 7 cm...
- Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. ...
- Find each exact function value.csc ( ―11π/6)
- Find the linear speed v for each of the following.a point on the edge of a flywheel of radius 2 m, rotating 42...
- Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. ...
- Without using a calculator, determine which of the two values is greater.tan 1 or tan 2
- Find the linear speed v for each of the following.the tip of a propeller 3 m long, rotating 500 times per min ...
- Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. ...
- Without using a calculator, determine which of the two values is greater. cos 2 or sin 2
- Find the linear speed v for each of the following.a point on the equator moving due to Earth's rotation, if th...
- Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.sin 1.0472
- Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. cos (-0.2443)
- Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.sec 7.3159
- Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement tr...
- A thread is being pulled off a spool at the rate of 59.4 cm per sec. Find the radius of the spool if it makes ...
- Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement tr...
- The propeller of a 90-horsepower outboard motor at full throttle rotates at exactly 5000 revolutions per min. ...
- Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the ra...
- Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement tr...
- Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the ra...
- Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the ra...
- Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.[ 0, π/2] ; cos s =...
- Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the ra...
- Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the ra...
- Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.[ π , 3π/2] ; sec s...
- Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement tr...
- Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement t...
- Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement t...
- Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0 , π/2] that makes each statement ...
- Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.[π/2, π] ; sin s = ...
- Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.[π, 3π/2] ; tan s =...
- Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluat...
- Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.[3π/2, 2π] ; tan s ...
- Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.[0, 2π) ; sin s = -√3 / 2
- Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.[0 , 2π) ; cos² s = 1/2
- Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.[-2π , π) ; 3 tan² s = 1
- Suppose an arc of length s lies on the unit circle x² + y² = 1, starting at the point (1, 0) and terminating a...
- For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which qua...
- For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which qua...
- Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluat...
- In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the value...
- In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, �...
- In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, �...
- In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, �...
- In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, �...
- In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, �...
- In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, �...
- In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, �...
- In Exercises 19–24, a. Use the unit circle shown for Exercises 5–18 to find the value of the trigonometric fu...
- In Exercises 19–24, a. Use the unit circle shown for Exercises 5–18 to find the value of the trigonometric fu...
- In Exercises 19–24, a. Use the unit circle shown for Exercises 5–18 to find the value of the trigonometric fu...
- In Exercises 19–24, a. Use the unit circle shown for Exercises 5–18 to find the value of the trigonometric fu...
- In Exercises 19–24, a. Use the unit circle shown for Exercises 5–18 to find the value of the trigonometric fu...
- In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, �...
- In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, �...
- In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, �...
- In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, �...
- In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, �...