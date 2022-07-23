Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 74
Chapter 3, Problem 74

Find the exact value of the variables in each figure.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information in the figure, such as known side lengths and angle measures, and label the variables you need to find.
Determine which trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) or the Pythagorean theorem are applicable based on the right triangles or angles present in the figure.
Write down the relevant trigonometric equations using the definitions: for example, \(\sin \theta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\), \(\cos \theta = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\), and \(\tan \theta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}\).
Set up equations for each variable using the known values and solve these equations step-by-step to express the variables in terms of known quantities.
Check your solutions by verifying that the values satisfy the original triangle properties, such as the sum of angles being \(180^\circ\) and the Pythagorean theorem for right triangles.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
12m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios

Trigonometric ratios such as sine, cosine, and tangent relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. Understanding these ratios allows you to find unknown side lengths or angles when given partial information about a triangle.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Solving for Unknowns in Triangles

Finding exact values of variables in geometric figures often involves setting up equations based on known angle measures and side lengths. Using trigonometric identities and ratios, you can solve these equations to determine unknown sides or angles.
Recommended video:
5:19
Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem

Exact Values of Special Angles

Certain angles like 30°, 45°, and 60° have well-known exact trigonometric values expressed in simplified radical form. Recognizing these special angles helps in finding precise values without relying on decimal approximations.
Recommended video:
04:39
45-45-90 Triangles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Concept Check Does there exist an angle θ with the function values cos θ = ⅔ and sin θ = ¾?

518
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of the variables in each figure.

678
views
Textbook Question

Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. √3 sin θ = - —— 2

634
views
Textbook Question

Find a formula for the area of each figure in terms of s.

562
views
Textbook Question

Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. 1 cos θ = - — 2

698
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Work each problem. What angle does the line y = √3x make with the positive x-axis?

663
views