Textbook Question
Concept Check Does there exist an angle θ with the function values cos θ = ⅔ and sin θ = ¾?
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Concept Check Does there exist an angle θ with the function values cos θ = ⅔ and sin θ = ¾?
Find the exact value of the variables in each figure.
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. √3 sin θ = - —— 2
Find a formula for the area of each figure in terms of s.
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. See Example 6. 1 cos θ = - — 2
Concept Check Work each problem. What angle does the line y = √3x make with the positive x-axis?