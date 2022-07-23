Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. cos θ = -½
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Do not use a calculator. Rationalize denominators when applicable. 120°
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Key Concepts
Reference Angles and Quadrants
Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions for Special Angles
Rationalizing Denominators
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. b = 8, c = 11
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. a = 6, c = 7
Solve each right triangle. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2.
Solve each right triangle. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes.
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1.
a = 5, b = 12