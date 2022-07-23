Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. b = 8, c = 11
Solve each right triangle. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2.
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Key Concepts
Pythagorean Theorem
Trigonometric Ratios (Sine, Cosine, Tangent)
Angle Measurement in Degrees and Minutes
Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. 480° F. 32°
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Do not use a calculator. Rationalize denominators when applicable. 120°
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. a = 6, c = 7
Solve each right triangle. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes.
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1.
a = 5, b = 12