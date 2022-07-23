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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 14
Chapter 3, Problem 14

Solve each right triangle. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2.
Right triangle XYZ with hypotenuse 89.6 cm, angle 47.8°, and right angle at Z, sides labeled x and y.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given sides of the right triangle. Label the sides as opposite (O), adjacent (A), and hypotenuse (H) relative to the angle you want to find.
Use the Pythagorean theorem \(H^2 = O^2 + A^2\) to find the missing side if only two sides are given and the hypotenuse is not one of them.
Apply the appropriate trigonometric ratio to find the unknown angles. For example, use \(\sin \theta = \frac{O}{H}\), \(\cos \theta = \frac{A}{H}\), or \(\tan \theta = \frac{O}{A}\) depending on the sides you have.
Calculate the angle in degrees using the inverse trigonometric function, such as \(\theta = \sin^{-1}\left(\frac{O}{H}\right)\), \(\theta = \cos^{-1}\left(\frac{A}{H}\right)\), or \(\theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{O}{A}\right)\).
Convert the decimal degrees to degrees and minutes by separating the integer part as degrees and multiplying the decimal part by 60 to get minutes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Theorem

The Pythagorean theorem relates the lengths of the sides in a right triangle: the square of the hypotenuse equals the sum of the squares of the other two sides. It is essential for finding the missing side when two sides are known.
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Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem

Trigonometric Ratios (Sine, Cosine, Tangent)

Sine, cosine, and tangent ratios connect the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. These ratios allow calculation of unknown angles or sides when two sides are given, using inverse trigonometric functions for angle determination.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Angle Measurement in Degrees and Minutes

Angles can be expressed in degrees and minutes, where one degree equals 60 minutes. Converting decimal degrees to degrees and minutes is important for precise angle representation, especially in practical applications like navigation or surveying.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. b = 8, c = 11

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. 480° F. 32°

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Textbook Question

Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Do not use a calculator. Rationalize denominators when applicable. 120°

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Textbook Question

Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. a = 6, c = 7

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Textbook Question

Solve each right triangle. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes.

529
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Textbook Question

Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1.

a = 5, b = 12

630
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