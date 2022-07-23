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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 37
Chapter 3, Problem 37

Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. sin 1305°

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Recognize that the sine function has a period of 360°, so to find \( \sin 1305^\circ \), first reduce the angle by subtracting multiples of 360° until the angle lies between 0° and 360°. This can be done by calculating \( 1305^\circ - 3 \times 360^\circ \).
Calculate the reduced angle: \( 1305^\circ - 1080^\circ = 225^\circ \). So, \( \sin 1305^\circ = \sin 225^\circ \).
Recall that 225° is in the third quadrant, where sine values are negative. The reference angle for 225° is \( 225^\circ - 180^\circ = 45^\circ \).
Use the reference angle to express \( \sin 225^\circ \) in terms of \( \sin 45^\circ \), keeping in mind the sign in the third quadrant: \( \sin 225^\circ = -\sin 45^\circ \).
Recall the exact value of \( \sin 45^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \), so \( \sin 1305^\circ = -\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angle Reduction Using Coterminal Angles

Angles larger than 360° can be simplified by subtracting multiples of 360° to find a coterminal angle between 0° and 360°. This helps in evaluating trigonometric functions by reducing the angle to a standard position.
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Coterminal Angles

Reference Angles and Quadrant Identification

Once the angle is reduced, identifying its quadrant is essential because the sign and value of sine depend on the quadrant. The reference angle is the acute angle formed with the x-axis, used to find the sine value.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Exact Values of Sine for Special Angles

Certain angles like 30°, 45°, 60°, and their multiples have known exact sine values expressed in terms of square roots. Using these known values allows for precise calculation without a calculator.
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Common Trig Functions For 45-45-90 Triangles
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