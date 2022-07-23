Simplify the right side inside the sine function and then solve the resulting equation \(\sin A = \sin B\) for \(\beta\), considering that \(\beta\) is an acute angle (between \(0^\circ\) and \(90^\circ\)). Remember that \(\sin A = \sin B\) implies \(A = B + 360^\circ k\) or \(A = 180^\circ - B + 360^\circ k\) for any integer \(k\).