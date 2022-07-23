Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the area of each sector.
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CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the area of each sector.
Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluate the six circular function values of θ.
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.
800°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.
175°
Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluate the six circular function values of θ.
Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = π/2