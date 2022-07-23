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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 8
Chapter 4, Problem 8

CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the area of each sector.

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1
Identify the given information for the sector: the radius \(r\) of the circle and the central angle \(\theta\) of the sector. The angle should be in degrees or radians.
Recall the formula for the area of a sector: \(\text{Area} = \frac{\theta}{360} \times \pi r^{2}\) if \(\theta\) is in degrees, or \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} r^{2} \theta\) if \(\theta\) is in radians.
If the angle \(\theta\) is given in degrees, use the first formula. If it is in radians, use the second formula. Convert the angle to the appropriate unit if necessary.
Substitute the values of \(r\) and \(\theta\) into the chosen formula to set up the expression for the area of the sector.
Simplify the expression to find the area of the sector (do not calculate the final numeric value unless asked).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Sector

A sector of a circle is a portion bounded by two radii and the arc between them. It resembles a 'slice' of the circle, and its size depends on the central angle that subtends the arc.
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Formula for Area of a Sector

The area of a sector is given by (θ/360) × πr² when θ is in degrees, where r is the radius of the circle. This formula calculates the fraction of the circle's area corresponding to the central angle.
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Conversion Between Radians and Degrees

Angles can be measured in degrees or radians. Since the sector area formula depends on the angle unit, converting between radians and degrees (1 radian = 180/π degrees) is essential for correct calculations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the area of each sector.

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Textbook Question

Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluate the six circular function values of θ.


907
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Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.


800°

687
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Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.


175°

720
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Textbook Question

Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluate the six circular function values of θ.


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Textbook Question

Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.

s = π/2

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