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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 7
Chapter 4, Problem 7

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.


175°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula to convert degrees to radians: \(\text{radians} = \text{degrees} \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Substitute the given degree measure into the formula: \(175^\circ \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{175}{180}\) by finding the greatest common divisor (GCD) of 175 and 180.
Express the simplified fraction multiplied by \(\pi\) to write the answer as a multiple of \(\pi\).
Write the final answer in the form \(\frac{a}{b} \pi\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are the simplified numerator and denominator.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree to Radian Conversion

Degrees and radians are two units for measuring angles. To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. This conversion is essential because radians are the standard unit in many mathematical contexts, especially calculus and trigonometry.
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Understanding π as a Constant

π (pi) is an irrational constant approximately equal to 3.14159, representing the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Expressing angles as multiples of π provides an exact and simplified form, which is preferred over decimal approximations in trigonometry.
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Simplifying Fractions in Angle Conversion

After converting degrees to radians, the resulting fraction should be simplified to its lowest terms. Simplification makes the expression clearer and easier to work with in further calculations, such as solving trigonometric equations or evaluating functions.
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