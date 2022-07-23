Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the area of each sector.
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CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the area of each sector.
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.
800°
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
ω = 2π/3 radians per sec, t = 3 sec
Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluate the six circular function values of θ.
Convert each radian measure to degrees.
5π/4
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 60°