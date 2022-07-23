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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 1
Chapter 4, Problem 1

CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the exact length of each arc intercepted by the given central angle.

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1
Identify the given central angle \( \theta \) and the radius \( r \) of the circle. The arc length depends on these two values.
Recall the formula for the length of an arc intercepted by a central angle: \[ \text{Arc length} = r \times \theta \] where \( \theta \) must be in radians.
If the central angle \( \theta \) is given in degrees, convert it to radians using the conversion: \[ \theta_{\text{radians}} = \theta_{\text{degrees}} \times \frac{\pi}{180} \]
Substitute the radius \( r \) and the central angle in radians \( \theta \) into the arc length formula to express the exact length of the arc.
Simplify the expression if possible, leaving the answer in terms of \( \pi \) for an exact value rather than a decimal approximation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Central Angle

A central angle is an angle whose vertex is at the center of a circle and whose sides intersect the circle, creating an arc. Understanding the measure of this angle is essential because it directly relates to the length of the intercepted arc.
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Coterminal Angles

Arc Length Formula

The arc length of a circle segment is calculated using the formula: Arc Length = (θ/360) × 2πr, where θ is the central angle in degrees and r is the radius. This formula connects the angle measure to the portion of the circle's circumference.
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Finding Missing Side Lengths

Radians and Degrees Conversion

Angles can be measured in degrees or radians, and converting between these units is often necessary. Since the arc length formula can use radians (Arc Length = rθ), knowing how to convert degrees to radians (radians = degrees × π/180) is crucial for accurate calculations.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Work each problem.


Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant does the terminal side lie?


3

761
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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the exact length of each arc intercepted by the given central angle.

827
views
Textbook Question

Work each problem.


Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant does the terminal side lie?


4

598
views