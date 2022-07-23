Recall that the quadrants in the coordinate plane are divided based on the angle's measure in radians: Quadrant I is from \(0\) to \(\frac{\pi}{2}\), Quadrant II is from \(\frac{\pi}{2}\) to \(\pi\), Quadrant III is from \(\pi\) to \(\frac{3\pi}{2}\), and Quadrant IV is from \(\frac{3\pi}{2}\) to \(2\pi\).