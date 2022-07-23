Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 5
Chapter 4, Problem 5

CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the measure of each central angle (in radians).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a central angle in a circle is the angle formed at the center of the circle by two radii.
Understand that the measure of a central angle in radians is related to the arc length it subtends on the circle by the formula: \(\theta = \frac{s}{r}\), where \(\theta\) is the central angle in radians, \(s\) is the arc length, and \(r\) is the radius of the circle.
Identify the given values in the problem: the arc length \(s\) and the radius \(r\) of the circle.
Substitute the known values of \(s\) and \(r\) into the formula \(\theta = \frac{s}{r}\) to express the central angle in radians.
Simplify the fraction to find the measure of the central angle in radians.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Central Angle

A central angle is an angle whose vertex is at the center of a circle and whose sides intersect the circle, forming an arc. The measure of a central angle corresponds directly to the length of the arc it intercepts, making it fundamental in relating angles to arc lengths.
Recommended video:
04:46
Coterminal Angles

Radian Measure

Radians measure angles based on the radius of a circle, where one radian is the angle subtended by an arc equal in length to the radius. This unit connects linear and angular measurements, with 2π radians equal to 360 degrees, simplifying calculations involving circles.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians

Arc Length and Angle Relationship

The arc length (s) of a circle is related to the radius (r) and central angle (θ in radians) by the formula s = rθ. Understanding this relationship allows one to find the central angle if the arc length and radius are known, which is essential for solving problems involving central angles.
Recommended video:
4:18
Finding Missing Side Lengths
Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the radius of each circle.

460
views
Textbook Question

Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluate the six circular function values of θ.


907
views
Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.


175°

720
views
Textbook Question

Find the linear speed v for each of the following.


a point on the equator moving due to Earth's rotation, if the radius is 3960 mi

1030
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the measure of each central angle (in radians).

520
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.


y = - (1/2) csc (x + π/2)

907
views