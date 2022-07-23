Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the radius of each circle.
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CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the radius of each circle.
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
the tip of a propeller 3 m long, rotating 500 times per min (Hint: r = 1.5 m)
A thread is being pulled off a spool at the rate of 59.4 cm per sec. Find the radius of the spool if it makes 152 revolutions per min.
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
a point on the equator moving due to Earth's rotation, if the radius is 3960 mi
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
sin s = 0.4924
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = - (1/2) csc (x + π/2)