Textbook Question
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
sin (-4π/3)
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Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
sin (-4π/3)
Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2.
Halifax, Nova Scotia , 45° N, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, 34° S
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). ―1800°
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
cos 7π/4
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). ―900°
Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.
v = 12 m per sec, ω = 3π/2 radians per sec