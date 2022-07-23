Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
sin (-4π/3)
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
sin (-4π/3)
Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2.
Halifax, Nova Scotia , 45° N, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, 34° S
Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2.
New York City, New York, 41° N, and Lima, Peru, 12° S
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
cos 7π/4
The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
r = 6 cm, ω = π/3 radians per sec, t = 9 sec
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). π/3