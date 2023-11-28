Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Circular Functions Circular functions, also known as trigonometric functions, relate the angles of a circle to the ratios of its sides. The primary circular functions include sine (sin), cosine (cos), and tangent (tan). These functions are periodic and are defined for all real numbers, with their values derived from the unit circle, where the angle corresponds to a point on the circle. Recommended video: 5:57 5:57 Graphs of Common Functions

Calculator Approximations Calculator approximations involve using a scientific or graphing calculator to compute the values of trigonometric functions for given angles. These calculators typically provide results in decimal form, allowing for precise evaluations of functions like tan, sin, and cos. When approximating to a specific number of decimal places, it is essential to round correctly based on standard mathematical rules. Recommended video: 4:45 4:45 How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions