Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.37b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. tan 4.0203
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Circular Functions
Circular functions, also known as trigonometric functions, relate the angles of a circle to the ratios of its sides. The primary circular functions include sine (sin), cosine (cos), and tangent (tan). These functions are periodic and are defined for all real numbers, with their values derived from the unit circle, where the angle corresponds to a point on the circle.
Calculator Approximations
Calculator approximations involve using a scientific or graphing calculator to compute the values of trigonometric functions for given angles. These calculators typically provide results in decimal form, allowing for precise evaluations of functions like tan, sin, and cos. When approximating to a specific number of decimal places, it is essential to round correctly based on standard mathematical rules.
Radian Measure
Radian measure is a way of measuring angles based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle formed when the arc length is equal to the radius of the circle. In trigonometry, angles can be expressed in radians or degrees, and many calculators default to radians for trigonometric functions. Understanding how to convert between these two measures is crucial for accurate calculations.
