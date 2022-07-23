Textbook Question
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
42.5°
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Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
42.5°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
139° 10'
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. cos (-0.2443)
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
39°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
174° 50'
Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5.
r = 30.0 ft, θ = π/2 radians