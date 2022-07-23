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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 47
Chapter 4, Problem 47

Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. cos (-0.2443)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the cosine function is an even function, which means \(\cos(-x) = \cos(x)\). So, \(\cos(-0.2443) = \cos(0.2443)\).
Identify the angle in radians, which is \(0.2443\) radians in this case.
Use a scientific calculator or a calculator tool that can compute cosine values for angles in radians.
Input the angle \(0.2443\) into the calculator and select the cosine function to get the approximate value.
Round the result to four decimal places to obtain the final approximation for \(\cos(-0.2443)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Circular Functions

Circular functions, such as sine and cosine, relate angles to coordinates on the unit circle. The cosine of an angle corresponds to the x-coordinate of the point on the unit circle at that angle, measured in radians. Understanding this helps interpret the function value for any given angle.
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Angle Measurement in Radians

Angles in trigonometry are often measured in radians, where one radian equals the angle subtended by an arc equal in length to the radius of the circle. Knowing how to work with radians is essential for evaluating trigonometric functions like cosine at specific values, including negative angles.
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Calculator Approximation and Rounding

Calculators provide decimal approximations of trigonometric values, which often need to be rounded to a specified number of decimal places. Rounding to four decimal places means adjusting the value so that only four digits appear after the decimal point, ensuring precision and clarity in the answer.
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