Textbook Question
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
42.5°
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Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
42.5°
Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). 15π
Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5. r = 29.2 m, θ = 5π/6 radians
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
139° 10'
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
39°
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sin 1.0472