Textbook Question
Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5. r = 29.2 m, θ = 5π/6 radians
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Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5. r = 29.2 m, θ = 5π/6 radians
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
56° 25'
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
139° 10'
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
174° 50'
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
64.29°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
85.04°