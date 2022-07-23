Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5.
r = 12.7 cm, θ = 81°
Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5.
r = 12.7 cm, θ = 81°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
122° 37'
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
-47.69°
Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5.
r = 30.0 ft, θ = π/2 radians
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
64.29°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
85.04°