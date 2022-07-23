Textbook Question
For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which quadrant an angle of s radians lies.
s = 65
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For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which quadrant an angle of s radians lies.
s = 65
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan (-14π/ 3)
Through how many radians does the minute hand on a clock rotate in (a) 12 hr and (b) 3 hr?
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin (-7π/ 6)