Calculate \(k\) by dividing \(-\frac{14}{3}\) by \(1\) (since the period in terms of \(\pi\) is 1), and find the closest integer to add multiples of \(\pi\) to bring the angle into a simpler equivalent angle. For instance, add \(5\pi = \frac{15\pi}{3}\) to \(-\frac{14\pi}{3}\) to get a positive angle.