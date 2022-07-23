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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 85
Chapter 4, Problem 85

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan (-14π/ 3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, recognize that the tangent function has a period of \(\pi\), meaning \(\tan(\theta) = \tan(\theta + k\pi)\) for any integer \(k\). This allows us to simplify the angle by adding or subtracting multiples of \(\pi\).
Start by simplifying the angle \(-\frac{14\pi}{3}\). Since the period is \(\pi = \frac{3\pi}{3}\), find an integer \(k\) such that \(-\frac{14\pi}{3} + k\pi\) lies within a standard interval, for example between \(-\pi\) and \(\pi\) or between \(0\) and \(2\pi\).
Calculate \(k\) by dividing \(-\frac{14}{3}\) by \(1\) (since the period in terms of \(\pi\) is 1), and find the closest integer to add multiples of \(\pi\) to bring the angle into a simpler equivalent angle. For instance, add \(5\pi = \frac{15\pi}{3}\) to \(-\frac{14\pi}{3}\) to get a positive angle.
After simplification, express the resulting angle in terms of a known angle on the unit circle, such as \(\frac{\pi}{3}\), \(\frac{2\pi}{3}\), etc., to find the exact value of the tangent function using known tangent values.
Finally, use the identity \(\tan(\theta) = \frac{\sin(\theta)}{\cos(\theta)}\) and the known sine and cosine values for the simplified angle to write the exact value of \(\tan(-\frac{14\pi}{3})\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angle Reduction Using Coterminal Angles

Angles differing by full rotations (multiples of 2π) share the same trigonometric values. To simplify tan(-14π/3), add or subtract 2π until the angle lies within a standard interval, such as [0, 2π), making it easier to evaluate.
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Coterminal Angles

Tangent Function Properties and Periodicity

The tangent function has a period of π, meaning tan(θ) = tan(θ + π). This property allows further simplification of angles by reducing them modulo π, which helps in finding exact values without a calculator.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Exact Values of Tangent for Special Angles

Certain angles, like π/6, π/4, and π/3, have known exact tangent values (e.g., tan(π/3) = √3). Recognizing the simplified angle as one of these special angles enables direct determination of the exact tangent value.
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Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which quadrant an angle of s radians lies.

s = 65

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Textbook Question

For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which quadrant an angle of s radians lies.

s = 51

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Textbook Question

Suppose an arc of length s lies on the unit circle x² + y² = 1, starting at the point (1, 0) and terminating at the point (x, y). (See Figure 12, repeated below.) Use a calculator to find the approximate coordinates for (x, y) to four decimal places.

s = ―7.4

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Textbook Question

Through how many radians does the minute hand on a clock rotate in (a) 12 hr and (b) 3 hr?

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Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

sin (-7π/ 6)

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Give an expression that generates all angles coterminal with an angle of π/2 radians. Let n represent any integer.

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