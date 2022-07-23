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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 83
Chapter 4, Problem 83

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin (-7π/ 6)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sine function is periodic with period \(2\pi\), so \(\sin(\theta) = \sin(\theta + 2k\pi)\) for any integer \(k\). This can help simplify the angle if needed.
Identify the reference angle for \(-\frac{7\pi}{6}\). Since the angle is negative, it means we rotate clockwise from the positive x-axis. To find a positive coterminal angle, add \(2\pi\) to \(-\frac{7\pi}{6}\): \(-\frac{7\pi}{6} + 2\pi = -\frac{7\pi}{6} + \frac{12\pi}{6} = \frac{5\pi}{6}\).
Recognize that \(\frac{5\pi}{6}\) is in the second quadrant, where sine values are positive. The reference angle for \(\frac{5\pi}{6}\) is \(\pi - \frac{5\pi}{6} = \frac{\pi}{6}\).
Use the known sine value for the reference angle \(\frac{\pi}{6}\), which is \(\sin\left(\frac{\pi}{6}\right) = \frac{1}{2}\).
Since \(\sin(\theta)\) is positive in the second quadrant, conclude that \(\sin\left(-\frac{7\pi}{6}\right) = \sin\left(\frac{5\pi}{6}\right) = \frac{1}{2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Angle Measurement

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Angles are measured in radians, where 2π radians equal 360 degrees. Understanding how to locate angles like -7π/6 on the unit circle helps determine the corresponding sine value.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Reference Angles and Negative Angles

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of the given angle and the x-axis. Negative angles indicate clockwise rotation from the positive x-axis. Converting negative angles to positive coterminal angles simplifies finding exact trigonometric values.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Sine Function on the Unit Circle

The sine of an angle corresponds to the y-coordinate of the point where the terminal side of the angle intersects the unit circle. Knowing the sine values for common angles and their signs in different quadrants allows for exact evaluation of sine at angles like -7π/6.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

sin (-8π/ 3)

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Textbook Question

For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which quadrant an angle of s radians lies.

s = 65

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Textbook Question

For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which quadrant an angle of s radians lies.

s = 51

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Textbook Question

Suppose an arc of length s lies on the unit circle x² + y² = 1, starting at the point (1, 0) and terminating at the point (x, y). (See Figure 12, repeated below.) Use a calculator to find the approximate coordinates for (x, y) to four decimal places.

s = ―7.4

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Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

tan (-14π/ 3)

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Textbook Question

Give an expression that generates all angles coterminal with an angle of π/2 radians. Let n represent any integer.

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