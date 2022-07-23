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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 10
Chapter 5, Problem 10

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 - ¼ cos ⅔ x

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1
Rewrite the function in the standard form for a cosine function: \(y = A \cos(B(x - C)) + D\). Identify each component by comparing it to the given function \(y = 3 - \frac{1}{4} \cos \frac{2}{3} x\).
Determine the amplitude \(A\), which is the absolute value of the coefficient in front of the cosine function. Here, the coefficient is \(-\frac{1}{4}\), so the amplitude is \(| -\frac{1}{4} |\).
Find the vertical translation \(D\), which is the constant term added or subtracted outside the cosine function. In this case, it is the number added to the cosine term, which is \(3\).
Calculate the period using the formula \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{|B|}\), where \(B\) is the coefficient of \(x\) inside the cosine function. Here, \(B = \frac{2}{3}\).
Identify the phase shift \(C\) by rewriting the argument of the cosine in the form \(B(x - C)\). Since the function is \(\cos \frac{2}{3} x\) with no subtraction inside the argument, the phase shift is \(0\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude of a Trigonometric Function

Amplitude measures the maximum distance a trigonometric function's graph deviates from its midline. For functions like y = a cos(bx + c) + d, the amplitude is the absolute value of 'a'. It determines the height of the peaks and depths of the troughs.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Period of a Trigonometric Function

The period is the length of one complete cycle of the function along the x-axis. For y = cos(bx), the period is calculated as 2π divided by the absolute value of 'b'. It indicates how frequently the function repeats its pattern.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Vertical Translation and Phase Shift

Vertical translation shifts the graph up or down by 'd' units, changing the midline of the function. Phase shift moves the graph horizontally and is found by solving bx + c = 0 for x, indicating how the function is shifted left or right.
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Phase Shifts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)

y = sin (x - π/4)


A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>


D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>


G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>

758
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Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)

y = cos (x - π/4)


A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>


D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>


G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>

795
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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 1 + 2 sin ¼ x

588
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Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A–F.


y = tan (x - π )


A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>


D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>

691
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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 3 cos (x + π/2)

613
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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = -sin (x - 3π/4)

656
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