4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Phase Shifts
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Phase Shifts - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Phase Shifts
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
Describe the phase shift for the following function:
y=cos(5x−2π)
A
2π to the right
B
2π to the left
C
10π to the right
D
10π to the left
3
ProblemProblem
Describe the phase shift for the following function:
y=cos(2x+6π)
A
6π to the right
B
6π to the left
C
12π to the right
D
12π to the left
4
example
Example 1
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Phase Shifts