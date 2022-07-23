Textbook Question
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 2 tan (¼ x)
712
views
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 2 tan (¼ x)
Match each function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II.
I
y = 3 sin(2x - 4)
II
A. amplitude = 2, period = π/2, phase shift = ¾
B. amplitude = 3, period = π, phase shift = 2
C. amplitude = 4, period = 2π/3, phase shift = ⅔
D. amplitude = 2, period = 2π/3, phase shift = 4⁄3
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 1/3 tan (3x - π/3)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = cot (x/2 + 3π/4)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = cot (3x)
Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Examples 1–3.
y = 2 tan x