Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 2 tan (¼ x)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 2 tan (¼ x)
Identify the circular function that satisfies each description.
period is π; function is decreasing on the interval (0, π)
Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)
y = -1 + cos x
A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>
D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>
G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>
Match each function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II.
I
y = -4 sin(3x - 2)
II
A. amplitude = 2, period = π/2, phase shift = ¾
B. amplitude = 3, period = π, phase shift = 2
C. amplitude = 4, period = 2π/3, phase shift = ⅔
D. amplitude = 2, period = 2π/3, phase shift = 4⁄3
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -2 tan (¼ x)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = cot (3x)