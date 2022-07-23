Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1/2)cot (x/2) - (1/2) tan (x/2) = cot x
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1/2)cot (x/2) - (1/2) tan (x/2) = cot x
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
sin 9x - sin 3x
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
sin 102° - sin 95°
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(x + y)/cos(x - y) = (cot x + cot y)/(1 + cot x cot y)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(s + t)/cos s cot t = tan s + tan t
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos( π/2 + x) = -sin x