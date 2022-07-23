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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 66
Chapter 6, Problem 66

Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
sin 102° - sin 95°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is a difference of sines: \(\sin 102^\circ - \sin 95^\circ\).
Recall the trigonometric identity for the difference of sines: \(\sin A - \sin B = 2 \cos \left( \frac{A+B}{2} \right) \sin \left( \frac{A-B}{2} \right)\).
Identify \(A = 102^\circ\) and \(B = 95^\circ\) and substitute these values into the identity.
Calculate the average of the angles: \(\frac{102^\circ + 95^\circ}{2}\) and the half difference: \(\frac{102^\circ - 95^\circ}{2}\), but do not simplify the numerical values yet.
Write the expression as a product using the identity: \(2 \cos \left( \frac{102^\circ + 95^\circ}{2} \right) \sin \left( \frac{102^\circ - 95^\circ}{2} \right)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sum-to-Product Identities

Sum-to-product identities transform sums or differences of sine and cosine functions into products. For example, the difference of sines can be expressed as 2 cos((A+B)/2) sin((A−B)/2). This simplifies expressions and is useful for solving or rewriting trigonometric problems.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Angle Measurement in Degrees

Trigonometric functions can take angles measured in degrees or radians. Understanding how to work with degrees, including converting or averaging angles, is essential when applying identities like sum-to-product, especially when angles are not standard special angles.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Basic Sine Function Properties

The sine function is periodic and odd, meaning sin(−θ) = −sin(θ). Recognizing these properties helps in manipulating expressions and applying identities correctly, ensuring accurate transformation of sums or differences of sine terms.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin³ θ = sin θ - cos² θ sin θ

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Textbook Question

Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.

sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4

(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.

cot 18°

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Textbook Question

Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.

sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4

(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.

cos 18°

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

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Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin(s + t)/cos s cot t = tan s + tan t

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Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)

cos( π/2 + x) = -sin x

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