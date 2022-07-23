Textbook Question
Factor each trigonometric expression.
(tan x + cot x)² - (tan x - cot x)²
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Factor each trigonometric expression.
(tan x + cot x)² - (tan x - cot x)²
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
csc² t - 1
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
tan(-θ)/sec θ
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos(-15°)
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
1/( sin α - 1) - 1/(sin α + 1)
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
sin θ = -4/5, cos θ < 0