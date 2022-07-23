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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.26
Chapter 6, Problem 5.26

Factor each trigonometric expression.
(tan x + cot x)² - (tan x - cot x)²

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize the expression as a difference of squares: \((a^2 - b^2) = (a - b)(a + b)\). Here, \(a = \tan x + \cot x\) and \(b = \tan x - \cot x\).
Apply the difference of squares formula: \((\tan x + \cot x)^2 - (\tan x - \cot x)^2 = [(\tan x + \cot x) - (\tan x - \cot x)][(\tan x + \cot x) + (\tan x - \cot x)]\).
Simplify the first factor: \((\tan x + \cot x) - (\tan x - \cot x) = \tan x + \cot x - \tan x + \cot x = 2\cot x\).
Simplify the second factor: \((\tan x + \cot x) + (\tan x - \cot x) = \tan x + \cot x + \tan x - \cot x = 2\tan x\).
Combine the simplified factors: The expression becomes \(2\cot x \cdot 2\tan x = 4\cot x \tan x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that are true for all values of the variable where both sides are defined. Key identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Understanding these identities is essential for simplifying and manipulating trigonometric expressions effectively.
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Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a fundamental algebraic identity that states a² - b² = (a - b)(a + b). This concept is crucial when factoring expressions that can be represented in this form, allowing for simplification and easier manipulation of the expression. Recognizing this pattern in trigonometric expressions is key to solving the given problem.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Factoring Techniques

Factoring techniques involve rewriting an expression as a product of its factors, which can simplify complex expressions and make solving equations easier. Common techniques include grouping, using special products like the difference of squares, and recognizing common factors. Mastery of these techniques is vital for effectively handling trigonometric expressions and equations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.


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Textbook Question

Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.

cos θ = -1/4, sin θ > 0

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Textbook Question

Use identities to correctly complete each sentence.


If sin θ = ⅔, then -sin(-θ) = ________________.

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Textbook Question

Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.

sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4

(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.

csc 18°

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Textbook Question

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

csc² t - 1

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Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)

cos(-15°)

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