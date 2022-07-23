Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = -1/4, sin θ > 0
Use identities to correctly complete each sentence.
If sin θ = ⅔, then -sin(-θ) = ________________.
Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.
sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4
(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.
csc 18°
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
csc² t - 1
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos(-15°)