Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Use identities to correctly complete each sentence.
If sin θ = ⅔, then -sin(-θ) = ________________.
Factor each trigonometric expression.
(tan x + cot x)² - (tan x - cot x)²
Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.
sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4
(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.
csc 18°
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
csc² t - 1
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
1/( sin α - 1) - 1/(sin α + 1)