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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 6.3.17
Chapter 7, Problem 6.3.17

Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.


2 cos 2x = √3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by isolating the trigonometric function in the equation: given \( 2 \cos 2x = \sqrt{3} \), divide both sides by 2 to get \( \cos 2x = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \).
Recall the general solutions for \( \cos \theta = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \). The cosine function equals \( \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \) at angles \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{6} \) and \( \theta = 2\pi - \frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{11\pi}{6} \) within the interval \( [0, 2\pi) \).
Since the argument of the cosine is \( 2x \), set \( 2x = \frac{\pi}{6} + 2k\pi \) and \( 2x = \frac{11\pi}{6} + 2k\pi \), where \( k \) is any integer, to account for the periodicity of cosine.
Solve each equation for \( x \) by dividing both sides by 2: \( x = \frac{\pi}{12} + k\pi \) and \( x = \frac{11\pi}{12} + k\pi \).
Find all values of \( x \) within the interval \( [0, 2\pi) \) by substituting integer values of \( k \) (such as 0 and 1) and discarding any solutions outside the interval.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Double-Angle Identity for Cosine

The double-angle identity expresses cos(2x) in terms of x, commonly as cos(2x) = 2cos²(x) - 1 or cos(2x) = cos²(x) - sin²(x). Recognizing this helps rewrite or interpret the equation involving cos(2x) and solve for x within the given interval.
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Double Angle Identities

Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving equations like 2 cos(2x) = √3 involves isolating the trigonometric function, finding the general solutions using inverse cosine, and then determining all solutions within the specified interval by considering the periodicity of cosine.
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Interval and Angle Measurement Conventions

Understanding the domain restrictions, such as x in [0, 2π) radians or θ in [0°, 360°), is essential to find all valid solutions within one full rotation. This ensures solutions are expressed exactly and appropriately within the given interval.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 2π). Express solutions to four decimal places.

2 sin 2x ― x³ + 1 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.


√2 sin 3x - 1 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.

sin² θ ― 2 sin θ + 3 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.

(2 tan θ) / (3 - tan² θ ) = 1

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.


1 - sin x = cos 2x

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.

sin (θ/2) = csc (θ/2)

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