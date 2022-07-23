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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 6.3.45
Chapter 7, Problem 6.3.45

Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.


3 csc² x/2 = 2 sec x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given equation \(3 \csc^{2} \frac{x}{2} = 2 \sec x\) in terms of sine and cosine functions. Recall that \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\) and \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\), so the equation becomes \(3 \left(\frac{1}{\sin^{2} \frac{x}{2}}\right) = 2 \left(\frac{1}{\cos x}\right)\).
Multiply both sides of the equation by \(\sin^{2} \frac{x}{2} \cos x\) to clear the denominators, resulting in an equation involving \(\cos x\) and \(\sin^{2} \frac{x}{2}\) without fractions.
Use the double-angle identity for cosine: \(\cos x = 1 - 2 \sin^{2} \frac{x}{2}\), to express \(\cos x\) in terms of \(\sin^{2} \frac{x}{2}\). Substitute this into the equation to have a single trigonometric function variable.
Let \(t = \sin^{2} \frac{x}{2}\) and rewrite the equation as a polynomial in \(t\). Solve this polynomial equation for \(t\) to find possible values of \(\sin^{2} \frac{x}{2}\).
For each valid solution of \(t\), find \(\sin \frac{x}{2}\) and then solve for \(x\) by considering the general solutions for sine. Remember to express \(x\) in radians within the least possible nonnegative angle measures, and also convert to degrees if required, rounding as specified.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. Key identities like csc²θ = 1 + cot²θ and secθ = 1/cosθ help simplify and transform expressions, making it easier to solve equations involving multiple trig functions.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves isolating the trig function and finding all angle solutions within a specified domain. This often requires using inverse trig functions, considering periodicity, and expressing solutions in terms of general solutions or principal values.
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How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations

Angle Measures and Conversion

Understanding angle measures in radians and degrees is essential, as problems may require answers in either unit. Converting between radians and degrees (180° = π radians) and expressing solutions within the least nonnegative angle ensures clarity and correctness in final answers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.

tan² θ + 4 tan θ + 2 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.

cos θ + 1 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate

tan 2x + sec 2x = 3

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Textbook Question

Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0°, 360°).

cos θ/2 = -1/2

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.

sec² θ tan θ = 2 tan θ

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.


√2 cos 2θ = -1

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