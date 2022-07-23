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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 6.2.37
Chapter 7, Problem 6.2.37

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.
sec² θ tan θ = 2 tan θ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing down the given equation: \(\sec^{2} \theta \tan \theta = 2 \tan \theta\).
Recognize that \(\tan \theta\) is a common factor on both sides. To simplify, subtract \(2 \tan \theta\) from both sides to get: \(\sec^{2} \theta \tan \theta - 2 \tan \theta = 0\).
Factor out \(\tan \theta\) from the left side: \(\tan \theta (\sec^{2} \theta - 2) = 0\).
Set each factor equal to zero to find possible solutions: (1) \(\tan \theta = 0\) and (2) \(\sec^{2} \theta - 2 = 0\).
For (2), rewrite \(\sec^{2} \theta\) in terms of \(\tan^{2} \theta\) using the identity \(\sec^{2} \theta = 1 + \tan^{2} \theta\), then solve for \(\tan \theta\). Finally, find all \(\theta\) in \([0^\circ, 360^\circ)\) that satisfy these conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. In this problem, recognizing that sec²θ = 1 + tan²θ helps simplify and solve the equation by expressing all terms in a single trigonometric function.
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Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves isolating the trigonometric function and finding all angle solutions within a specified interval. This often requires factoring, using identities, and considering the periodic nature of functions like tangent and secant.
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Interval and Solution Set for Angles

When solving trigonometric equations over [0°, 360°), it is essential to find all solutions within one full rotation of the unit circle. Understanding how to interpret and express solutions as exact values or decimal approximations ensures completeness and accuracy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.

tan² θ + 4 tan θ + 2 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.


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Textbook Question

Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0°, 360°).

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 2π). Express solutions to four decimal places.

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