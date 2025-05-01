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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 5
Chapter 8, Problem 5

CONCEPT PREVIEW Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.


Blue vectors labeled a through h are shown, with a red vector illustrating the sum of vectors a and e using the parallelogram rule.


-b

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vector \( \mathbf{b} \) from the given set of vectors. Understand its direction and magnitude based on the sketch or description provided.
To find \( -\mathbf{b} \), reverse the direction of vector \( \mathbf{b} \) while keeping its magnitude the same. This means if \( \mathbf{b} \) points in a certain direction, \( -\mathbf{b} \) points exactly opposite.
Draw the vector \( -\mathbf{b} \) starting from the origin or the same initial point as \( \mathbf{b} \), but pointing in the opposite direction.
Label the vector \( -\mathbf{b} \) clearly on your sketch to distinguish it from \( \mathbf{b} \).
Review your sketch to ensure that the length of \( -\mathbf{b} \) matches that of \( \mathbf{b} \) and that the direction is exactly reversed.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Addition and Subtraction

Vector addition involves combining two vectors by placing them head-to-tail and drawing the resultant vector from the start of the first to the end of the second. Subtraction, such as -b, means reversing the direction of vector b before adding it. Understanding how to add and subtract vectors graphically is essential for solving problems involving vector sums.
Recommended video:
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Adding Vectors Geometrically

Parallelogram Rule

The parallelogram rule is a geometric method to find the resultant of two vectors originating from the same point. By placing the vectors tail-to-tail, you complete a parallelogram with these vectors as adjacent sides; the diagonal of this parallelogram represents their sum. This rule helps visualize vector addition and is crucial for accurate vector sketching.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Vector Direction and Negative Vectors

A negative vector has the same magnitude as the original but points in the opposite direction. For example, -b is vector b reversed. Recognizing how to represent negative vectors graphically is important for correctly performing vector subtraction and understanding vector operations in trigonometry.
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Finding Direction of a Vector
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?

c. no triangle

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.



2c

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Textbook Question

Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.


a = 50, b = 26, A = 95°

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Textbook Question

Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.


Find b if a = 165 m, A = 100.2°, B = 25.0°

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.


a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is given.


b. Determine whether the law of sines or the law of cosines should be used to begin solving the triangle.


a, B, and C

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Textbook Question

Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.


A = 142.13°, b = 5.432 ft, a = 7.297 ft

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