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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 7
Chapter 8, Problem 7

Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.


a = 31, b = 26, B = 48°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements: side \(a = 31\), side \(b = 26\), and angle \(B = 48^\circ\). Note that angle \(B\) is opposite side \(b\).
Use the Law of Sines to find the possible values of angle \(A\). The Law of Sines states: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B}\). Substitute the known values to get \(\frac{31}{\sin A} = \frac{26}{\sin 48^\circ}\).
Rearrange the equation to solve for \(\sin A\): \(\sin A = \frac{31 \times \sin 48^\circ}{26}\). Calculate the right side to find the value of \(\sin A\) (do not compute the final value here).
Analyze the value of \(\sin A\) to determine the number of possible triangles: if \(\sin A > 1\), no triangle exists; if \(\sin A = 1\), exactly one right triangle exists; if \(0 < \sin A < 1\), there may be one or two possible triangles depending on the angle \(A\) and the sum of angles.
If two triangles are possible, find the second possible angle \(A' = 180^\circ - A\). Then check if the sum of angles \(A' + B\) is less than \(180^\circ\) to confirm the existence of the second triangle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines relates the sides and angles of a triangle through the ratio a/sin(A) = b/sin(B) = c/sin(C). It is essential for solving triangles when given two sides and an angle not included between them, allowing calculation of unknown angles or sides.
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Intro to Law of Sines

Ambiguous Case (SSA Condition)

When two sides and a non-included angle (SSA) are given, there can be zero, one, or two possible triangles. This ambiguity arises because the given angle and side lengths may correspond to different triangle configurations, requiring careful analysis to determine the number of valid solutions.
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Solving SSA Triangles ("Ambiguous" Case)

Triangle Inequality and Angle Constraints

The triangle inequality states that the sum of any two sides must be greater than the third side. Additionally, angles must sum to 180°. These constraints help verify if the given measurements can form a valid triangle and limit the possible number of triangles.
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30-60-90 Triangles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

To find the distance AB across a river, a surveyor laid off a distance BC = 354 m on one side of the river. It is found that B = 112° 10' and C = 15° 20'. Find AB. See the figure.


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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.



2c

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


C = 45.6°, b = 8.94 m, a = 7.23 m

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Textbook Question

Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.


a = 50, b = 26, A = 95°

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Textbook Question

Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.


A = 142.13°, b = 5.432 ft, a = 7.297 ft

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC that exists.

A = 96.80°, b = 3.589 ft, a = 5.818 ft

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