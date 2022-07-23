To find the distance AB across a river, a surveyor laid off a distance BC = 354 m on one side of the river. It is found that B = 112° 10' and C = 15° 20'. Find AB. See the figure.
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To find the distance AB across a river, a surveyor laid off a distance BC = 354 m on one side of the river. It is found that B = 112° 10' and C = 15° 20'. Find AB. See the figure.
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CONCEPT PREVIEW Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
2c
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
C = 45.6°, b = 8.94 m, a = 7.23 m
Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.
a = 50, b = 26, A = 95°
Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.
A = 142.13°, b = 5.432 ft, a = 7.297 ft
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 96.80°, b = 3.589 ft, a = 5.818 ft