Textbook Question
Find the length of each side labeled a. Do not use a calculator.
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Find the length of each side labeled a. Do not use a calculator.
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Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈-4, 4√3〉
Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.
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Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary. See Example 1.
〈8√2, -8√2〉
Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.
A = 29.7°, b = 41.5 ft, a = 27.2 ft
Solve each triangle ABC.
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