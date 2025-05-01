Textbook Question
Solve each triangle ABC.
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Solve each triangle ABC.
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Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary. See Example 1.
〈8√2, -8√2〉
Vector v has the given direction angle and magnitude. Find the horizontal and vertical components.
θ = 50°, |v| = 26
Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.
C = 41° 20', b = 25.9 m, c = 38.4 m
Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.
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Solve each triangle ABC.
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